Shaina N.C Appointed Shiv Sena National Secretary, Entrusted With Key National Organisational Role | Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shaina N.C has been appointed as the National Secretary of the Shiv Sena and will be responsible for the party's day-to-day administrative, organisational and political operations at the national level.

According to an Instagram post shared by the official Shiv Sena account, Shaina N.C has been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the party's National Secretary. The appointment letter released by the party states that the decision was taken by party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The letter further mentions that Shaina N.C has been appointed to the post for a period of one year. As National Secretary, she will play a key role in handling the party's organisational affairs and strengthening its activities across the country.

The appointment letter also outlines the responsibilities associated with the role. It states that she is expected to actively promote and propagate the Hindutva ideology espoused by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, who is referred to in the letter as the "Hindu Hriday Samrat." The letter further emphasises the importance of carrying forward the teachings and principles of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb while working collectively with party members for the continued growth and expansion of the Shiv Sena.

Reacting to the announcement, Shaina N.C took to the social media platform X to express gratitude for the opportunity. In her post, she thanked Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Member of Parliament Dr. Shrikant Shinde for reposing faith in her and assigning her the responsibility.

Honoured and deeply grateful to Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde ji @mieknathshinde and Hon’ble MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde ji @DrSEShinde for entrusting me with the responsibility of National Secretary of @Shivsenaofc . I accept this role with humility and… pic.twitter.com/wKOhAXoJSP — Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) June 1, 2026

She stated that she accepts the role with humility and determination and pledged to work tirelessly towards the party's vision of development, empowerment and nation-building. She also expressed her commitment to strengthening the organisation and contributing to its objectives during her tenure as National Secretary.

She states 'I accept this role with humility and determination, and pledge to work tirelessly for our vision of development, empowerment, and nation-building.'

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