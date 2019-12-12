Sex abuse of 22-year-old, three arrested in Kurla

Mumbai: Vinoba Bhave (VB) Nagar Police have arrested three people for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a 22-year-old man on Sunday. One of the accused is a minor. The accused tracked down the victim within minutes of his uploading a selfie outside a popular food joint in Kurla.

After the case was registered, VB Nagar Police traced all the accused on the very next day. They have been identified as Mehul Parmar, 21, Asif Ali Ansari, 23, and Piyush Chauhan, 22, while the fourth person is a minor and has been sent to the remand home in Dongri.

According to police, the youth is gay and has an active social media presence with some of the arrested accused being connected to him on these sites.

On Sunday, around 10 pm, the youth uploaded a selfie, standing near a restaurant in Kurla. Shortly after, Chauhan and Parmar arrived on a bike and told him, they followed him on Instagram and asked him to join them for a ride and a smoke.

The youth agreed to go with them. Initially, they rode towards the airport but when he saw the bike was turning towards Vidyavihar, he asked them to stop, but they did not.

The duo then took him to a spot near Vidyavihar railway station and forced him to sit in a car were another man was already present. According to the youth’s complaint, the trio then sexually assaulted him inside the car.

The complainant further said, later they drove to a petrol pump and used his card to make a payment. Then they took Rs 2,000 from him and dumped him, after which he called the police control room.

Ghatkopar Police rescued him and registered an offence under Indian Penal Code(IPC) section of forcible same-sex intercourse( 377) robbery (392), assault (323).

The offence was transferred to VB Nagar police station since the victim was abducted from their jurisdiction. During the investigation, police tracked the accused with the registration number of their car which was captured on CCTV and arrested them. They were produced in court that remanded them to police custody till Dec 16.