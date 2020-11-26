Sewri-Worli elevated connector work will begin soon

After seven years, finally the proposed 4.5 kilometre four lane Sewri-Worli elevated corridor work will commence soon. In a recent development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the nodal agency for carrying out the said project work, has appointed M/s J Kumar Infraprojects Limited.

It granted a letter of acceptance (LOA) in November 2020 to the contractor after obtaining clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), which means that the civil work can be initiated.

The said contractor quoted lowest price -Rs 1,057 crore against three other contractors- L&T (Rs 1072), NCC Limited (Rs 1179), and Afcons Infrastructure (Rs 1250) quoted price for undertaking the said project work, informed MMRDA.

The Sewri-Worli elevated project was first proposed in 2013 at an estimated cost of Rs 517 crore; however, the ongoing Mumbai Trans Harbour sea Link (MTHL) project did not receive any response from bidders back then. Following this, the project lingered leading to a two fold increase in project cost.

Besides this, it is also working on a plan to provide rehab shelter to the project-affected people (PAPs) at the same location as demanded by the legislator, as per MMRDA.

According to the proposed plan, the elevated corridor alignment link starts from the Sewri interchange of MTHL on the east side of the Sewri railway station and connects the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Coastal Road near Worli seaface.