Sewri-Nhava Sheva: Casting work of package-3 begins

Mumbai: The casting work of package-3 of Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Sewri- Nhava Sheva, started on Wednesday. The package involves construction of 2.5-kilometre viaduct and 1.5-kilometre at grade work from Gavan village to Chirle Village connecting National Highway-4B.

Sanjay Khandare, the MMRDA additional commissioner, commented. “MTHL is a significant project as far as connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is concerned.

The beginning of the casting of its first segment in package-3 of the entire project is very important." The Rs17,843 crore MTHL project has been divided into three packages.