Seven held for armed dacoity at Palghar factory

The factory in Pelhar in Vasai was looted of stainless roads worth Rs 3.78 lakh in the early hours of August 27 after the watchman was gagged by the accused who were armed

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Seven persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed dacoity at a factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Monday.

"We have arrested Badrialam Mehmud Ali Khan, Irshad Shaukat Ali, Mohammad Rafique Idris Shah, Mohammad Tuquif Shaikh, Mazhar Irshad Ali Khan, Nazir Ahmed Sourabh Ali Shaikh, and Hafiullah Idullah Khan," he said.

He added that Inspector Ravindra Salunke of Unit VI of Mumbai Crime Branch helped in nabbing the accused.

