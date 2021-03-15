Seven-day lockdown begins in Nagpur; dining in hotels banned in Aurangabad

A seven-day lockdown in Maharashtra's second capital Nagpur Police Commissionerate started on Monday when new 2094 cases were reported comprising 2,448 in the civic body area and 354 in the district. The Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar led the team to keep a close vigil on the streets while appealing to the citizens to cooperate with the administration to break the virus chain.

Markets, shops, schools, colleges, and coaching classes remained shut while the police had to make repeated appeals to the citizens not to use vehicles and venture out of their homes to avoid crowding. The lockdown will be in place till March 21.

As many as 100 places in the city have been cordoned off due to the lockdown. City boundaries have been sealed from today. Action will be taken against those who roam the city without any reason.

In a related move, the Aurangabad district collector Sunil Chavan has announced that dining arrangements at hotels, restaurants, resorts, permit rooms, food, and fun parks will remain closed from 6 am on March 17 to April 4. His order comes on a day when in all 785 new COVID 19 cases comprising 657 in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation area and 128 in the district were detected.

Meanwhile, there has been a partial lockdown or curfew in Nashik, Jalgaon, Amravati, Buldhana and Pune already announced by the respective district collectors to curb the virus infection.