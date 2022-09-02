Setback for Shinde govt, Bombay HC sets aside CM's order in Jalgaon milk union case

Eknath Shinde | File

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, August 30, set aside state government's order on appointment of a board of administratiors on the Jalgaon District Milk Producers Society led by Mandakini Khadse, wife of NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

Following the High Court order, Khadse immediately took charge of the society, according to a report in Times of India.

The report stated that Mandakini Khadse and 13 other officials formed executive committee of the society for a term of five years until 2020. However, the polls were deferred due to the pandemic.

Reportedly, Khadse had aleged that as soon as power changed in the state, the functionaries from Opposition party [NCP] were also removed. They also alleged that the existing committee was disolved by Nashik's deputy registrar on July 28 on orders of the CM.

On CMO's orders, 11 new members were appointed as administrators instead of three as per law and the existing committee was dissolved on July 29.

The reports state that the judges observed that was demonstrated that the deputy registrar was acting on behest of government and said that the order passed to dissolve existing committee without a reason was with ulterior motive to oblige the government while quashing the orders.