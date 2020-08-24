Session Court denies bail to 11-year-old’s sodomiser

A Dindoshi special court designated for sexual crimes against children last week rejected the bail plea of a 30-year-old driver accused of kidnapping a 11-year-old girl and raping her near the airport in a tempo.

This was the third bail application of the man. The second bail plea was rejected last month only a few days prior to this plea. Siraj Khan’s advocate told the court that no purpose is served keeping him in prison, as the trial will not commence soon due to the lockdown. He also told the court that Khan has no criminal antecedents, is the only breadwinner of his family and was suffering from health issues in jail.

The Sakinaka police station, which registered the case against the man, opposed the plea, telling the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court that the child and Khan live in the same neighbourhood. If released on bail, he may try to pressurize the witnesses, it told the court.

Special judge AD Deo, under the Act, said that she has perused records and found that, on July 16, his previous bail plea was rejected and, thereafter, the present application was filed on July 29. The court said further that there appears to be no change in circumstances as already mentioned in the previous bail order. The order observed that Khan has ‘committed serious offence of penetrative sexual assault’ while rejecting the bail plea.