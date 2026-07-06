Serving Woman Army Officer Alleges Stalking And Harassment By Man During Mumbai Full Marathon, Files Police Complaint | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A serving woman Army officer has approached the Azad Maidan Police Station alleging that she was stalked and harassed by a man with whom she has an ongoing legal dispute, during the Mumbai Full Marathon held on January 18, 2026.

Alarmed by Past Conduct, She Increased Pace to Avoid Interaction

According to the FIR, In her complaint, A Women officer stated that while participating in the marathon, she encountered the accused, identified as lieutenant Colonel, a resident of Jalandhar, approximately two kilometres before the finish line. According to her, she was running at her own pace when she suddenly heard someone call out, "Come on, Shweta (Name Changed), come on." On turning around, she allegedly saw him attempting to approach her through the crowd of runners and trying to engage her in conversation.

The officer claimed that, alarmed by his past conduct, she immediately increased her pace and moved ahead to avoid any interaction. Since the incident occurred unexpectedly during the race, she was unable to record any video or take photographs.

Previous FIR Registered Against Accused in Kolkata in 2023

She alleged that the marathon incident was not an isolated occurrence and formed part of a continuing pattern of harassment and stalking. The complainant stated that he had previously posted photographs of her online alongside himself in an attempt to damage her reputation.

An FIR had earlier been registered against him on September 29, 2023, at a police station in Kolkata, in connection with allegations of harassment and stalking. She stated that the accused is currently out on bail and that proceedings seeking cancellation of his bail are pending before a court in Alipore, Kolkata.

Officer Also Reported Stalking Incidents in Dehradun in 2025–26

The officer further alleged that she was stalked in Dehradun on September 8, 2025, and again on March 10, 2026. She claimed to possess evidence relating to those incidents and said an FIR had also been registered with the Dehradun Police.

According to the complainant, the incident during the Mumbai Full Marathon demonstrates that despite pending criminal proceedings, the accused has continued to follow and harass her, causing immense fear, mental distress and a persistent sense of insecurity.

She informed the police that she had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and had been provided security by the Punjab Police following orders issued by the court. However, she stated that the security arrangement is restricted to the jurisdiction of Punjab.

The officer said she is presently posted in a field area and, owing to the confidential nature of her duties, is unable to appear personally before the Mumbai Police to record her statement. She has therefore requested that her written statement be taken on record and that appropriate legal action be initiated on its basis.

Describing herself as a single mother with full-time professional responsibilities and the duty of caring for her child, the officer said no woman should have to live in constant fear of being followed or harassed while carrying out her work, travelling, or participating in public events. She has urged the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter thoroughly and take necessary steps to prevent any further harassment.

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