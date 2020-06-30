Service vehicles, beware of rodents damaging wires: CFO

Mumbai: After a fire broke out at a high rise residential building on Carmichael Road on Saturday, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Prabhat Rahangdale has issued an advisory urging owners of vehicles to service them and look out for damage to electric wiring caused by rodents, which could lead to fires.

The fire on Saturday took place at the parking compound of Usha Kiran building, and caused serious damage to three of the ten cars parked.

A statement issued by Rahangdale said, “Advisory: Because of the lockdown many vehicles are lying unused. Please service the vehicles. Also look out for rodents as damaged electrical wiring usually cause fire.”

The CFO’s statement said the cause of the fire appeared to sparking caused from a defective electric circuit.