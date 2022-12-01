e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiServer down at Mumbai International Airport, check-ins for all airlines impacted; check pictures of long queues

Server down at Mumbai International Airport, check-ins for all airlines impacted; check pictures of long queues

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said that the issue is being resolved and the operations are expected to resume in a short while.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Server down at Mumbai International Airport, check-ins for all airlines impacted | Sourced Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: A computer systems failure has been reported at the Mumbai International Airport Terminal 2 (T2) following which the check-ins for all airlines have been impacted.

The technical snag has led to massive crowd and chaos at the airport, reports claim.

Many flyers took to Twitter to raise the issue. Long queues were seen at the airport. One of the two airports in the metropolis, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is serving Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said that the issue is being resolved and the operations are expected to resume in a short while.

"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," said CISF at Mumbai International Airport.

Check reactions of travellers posting from Mumbai's T2 airport

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Updates: Massive crowd at airport due to system failure

Mumbai Updates: Massive crowd at airport due to system failure

Thane: Nine-year-old girl found dead with throat slit in Kalyan, teenage boy detained; rape...

Thane: Nine-year-old girl found dead with throat slit in Kalyan, teenage boy detained; rape...

Pragya Singh Thakur withdraws petition in HC asking for discharge from Malegaon blast case

Pragya Singh Thakur withdraws petition in HC asking for discharge from Malegaon blast case

Server down at Mumbai International Airport, check-ins for all airlines impacted; check pictures of...

Server down at Mumbai International Airport, check-ins for all airlines impacted; check pictures of...

Punjab: Pakistan hands over BSF jawan who inadvertently crossed border

Punjab: Pakistan hands over BSF jawan who inadvertently crossed border