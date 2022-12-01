Server down at Mumbai International Airport, check-ins for all airlines impacted; check pictures of long queues

Server down at Mumbai International Airport, check-ins for all airlines impacted | Sourced Photo

Mumbai: A computer systems failure has been reported at the Mumbai International Airport Terminal 2 (T2) following which the check-ins for all airlines have been impacted.

The technical snag has led to massive crowd and chaos at the airport, reports claim.

Many flyers took to Twitter to raise the issue. Long queues were seen at the airport. One of the two airports in the metropolis, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is serving Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said that the issue is being resolved and the operations are expected to resume in a short while.

"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," said CISF at Mumbai International Airport.

Check reactions of travellers posting from Mumbai's T2 airport

The sheer timing of you placing your bag for check in and all systems going down at that exact moment at Mumbai Airport @CSMIA_Official! 😶



Complete standstill and this is how we begin the weekend! — Ritu Mittal Mukherjee (@ritu__mukherjee) December 1, 2022

Entire airport system down. Waiting for the past 20mins#t2 #mumbai — Nisavin Kiru (@nisavin) December 1, 2022

MASSIVE MASSIVE CROWD at Mumbai airport T2 because of some system issue. Please plan and leave super early. It's unbearably messed up. — Shreyasi Ghosh (@gshreyasi) December 1, 2022