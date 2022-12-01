Server down at Mumbai International Airport, check-ins for all airlines impacted; check pictures of long queues

Mumbai: A computer systems failure has been reported at the Mumbai International Airport Terminal 2 (T2) following which the check-ins for all airlines have been impacted.
The technical snag has led to massive crowd and chaos at the airport, reports claim.
Many flyers took to Twitter to raise the issue. Long queues were seen at the airport. One of the two airports in the metropolis, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is serving Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said that the issue is being resolved and the operations are expected to resume in a short while.
"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," said CISF at Mumbai International Airport.
