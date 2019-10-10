Serial house breaker with over 30 cases arrested

Mumbai: City crime branch on Thursday arrested a history sheeter robber who has more than 30 cases of house breaking registered against him, the accused has been identified as Rahul Thapa, 40 a resident of Andheri.

According to the crime branch officer, Thapa has a unique was to execute his crime, a well build Thapa lives a high standard life and wears a quality cloths even though he is a thief he roams in car, and he used all this to commit thefts. Thapa first identifies his target house, then he entered the building premises with car so that no one could suspect him.

In 2010 he was arrested then police had solved almost 20 cases of house breaking and recovered property worth of Rs 25 lakh but after that he was never arrested. On Thursday crime branc hunit 3 received a tip-off about Thapa coming to Airoli area, a team from unit 3 laid a trap and apprehended him. Thapa has been handed over to Powai police station for further investigation.