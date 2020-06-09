Senior COVID-19 task force member tests positive; under self-quarantine

A senior woman IAS officer, who is one of the members of the task force appointed by the Maharashtra Government to tackle COVID-19, tested positive and is now undergoing treatment. With this, the total number of IAS officers from various departments who tested positive for the virus has increased to five. In addition, two senior IPS, who were detected positive, are on a path to recovery.

When contacted, the senior woman IAS officer confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and hopes to recover soon. She has been asymptomatic and is, therefore, in self-quarantine.

A senior bureaucrat told the Free Press Journal, “Two IAS officers, who were detected with COVID-19 last month, recovered after their reports came negative. Another two IAS officers, who were detected the virus early last week, are under medical supervision. Incidentally, they are staying in the same building with 26 others, including drivers, housemaids and cooks who have tested positive. The building is situated near Mantralaya and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has already imposed curbs on the movement of people to curb the spread of the virus.’’ He informed that department heads are taking due safety precautions in their respective departments.

He recalled that the Mantralaya was closed on April 29 and April 30 for fumigation after the doctors on ambulance duty and a couple of others had tested positive. Already the Maha Vikas Aghadi government ministers Jitendra Awhad and Ashok Chavan, who were hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, were discharged.