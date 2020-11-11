Senior citizen killed, woman injured in separate accidents

Thane: A senior citizen was killed and woman was seriously injured in separate accidents in Kalyan and Thane.

"Habib Jarif Sheikh, 70, was hit by a speeding auto at Patripul area in Kalyan, which led to serious head and leg injuries to Sheikh. The accident took place at around 6:30 am when the victim, a watchman, was returning home after his night duty," said a police official. The accident took place a few days ago, however, it was reported on Monday at Bajarpeth police station, Kalyan.

"The auto driver, Taj Aalam Mansuri (19), was arrested by the police and charged under sections 304, 279, 337, 378 of the Indian Penal Code and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act.

The second incident took place on Monday early morning when an unknown woman was knocked down by a speeding truck in Thane.

"The accident took place when she was trying to cross the lane at Kharegaon Bridge in Thane. The woman suffered serious head and hand injuries. She was immediately shifted to nearby hospital in Thane," said an official from RDMC (regional disaster management cell), Thane.

The accident was reported in the local police of Thane. Following further investigation, the driver of the truck was taken into custody, informed the RDMC official.