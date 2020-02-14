Senior Bombay High Court judge SC Dharmadhikari tenders resignation

Senior Bombay High Court judge, Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, has resigned from his "judgeship".
He was due to be elevated as the Chief Justice of another High Court, reported The Free Press Journal's Narsi Benwal.
Justice Dharmadhikari was made a judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003.
According to a PTI report, he told a lawyer in his court on Friday that he has tendered his resignation.
However, he did did not specify the reason.
He made the announcement when the lawyer, Mathew Nedumpara, mentioned a petition seeking for the court to hear it next week.
"I have demitted the office. Today is my last day," Justice Dharmadhikari told in the court.
Nedumpara later said, "When the judge said he has resigned, I initially thought he said it in a lighter vein. He is a very senior judge and his resignation comes as a shock,"
Born into a family of lawyers, Justice Dharmadhikari has handled almost all types of civil and constitutional cases. To quote the Bombay High Court's website, he has represented leading banks, financial institutions, corporate houses and multinational firms.
He is associated with the Legal Aid Movement and the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa as a member of the Disciplinary Committee. He was also a member of the Board of Studies on Law, University of Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies)
