Senior BJP Leader Narayan Rane Slams Thackeray Brothers Over BMC Election Defeat |

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and MP Narayan Rane launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray over the BMC Election Results 2026, questioning the failure of the Thackeray brothers to secure power in Mumbai despite coming together.

Press Conference Remarks

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Rane said that if anyone wants to know why the Thackeray brothers could not come to power in the BMC, they should ask Uddhav Thackeray himself. “Even after both brothers coming together in Mumbai, they could not achieve anything,” Rane remarked.

Dig At Mayor Claim

Taking a dig at Uddhav Thackeray’s recent statements on the mayor’s post, Rane said, “Uddhav Thackeray says that Mumbai should have a Shiv Sena mayor and that if it is God’s will, a Sena mayor will be elected. Since when has Uddhav Thackeray started depending on God? He has never folded his hands before God. Will the mayor fall from the sky? Looking at their numbers, how will they bridge such a huge gap?” he asked.

Allegations After Defeat

Rane further alleged that Uddhav Thackeray has gone into depression following the defeat in the BMC elections. “What he is saying has no connection with ground reality. The BJP has come to power in 25 places across Maharashtra. Now at least, Uddhav Thackeray should sit at home,” Rane said, intensifying his criticism.

Mahayuti Election Strategy

Rane also spoke about the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, stating that the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP will contest these elections together. “Seat-sharing has been finalised unanimously. The BJP will contest 31 Zilla Parishad seats and 63 Panchayat Samiti seats, while the Shiv Sena will contest 19 Zilla Parishad and 37 Panchayat Samiti seats. The number of seats to be allotted to the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) will be decided through discussions,” he said.

Confidence In Victory

Expressing confidence, Rane claimed that the Mahayuti would achieve 100 per cent success in these elections as well. “Just as the results of the municipal corporation elections have gone in our favour, the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti results will be the same. Sindhudurg district will be at the forefront in the state. There are no opponents left in Maharashtra to even argue with us,” he asserted.