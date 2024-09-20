Sena UBT's Sushma Andhare Shares Video Of Pothole-Filled Road Slamming Dy CM Fadnavis; Netizens Fact-Check Saying, 'Video From China'

Shiv Sena UBT's Sushma Andhare Slams Devendra Fadnavis Sharing Video Of Pothole-Filled Road; Netizens Fact-Check Saying, 'Video Is From China' |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare has once again made to the headlines by slamming the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister & Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over a video of a pothole-filled road. The Sena UBT leader shared the video on her official social media handle, only to be fact-checked by netizens and receive further flak for sharing false information.

Video Shows Vehicles Making Way Through Pothole-Filled Road

Andhare shared the video on her official social media handle on X, with the caption, "Quality roads and Fadnavis' words, transformation will happen." She also tagged the official account of Fadnavis and Shiv Sena UBT. In the video, one can see a road, with water filled in the massive potholes making it difficult for vehicles to traverse.

Multiple vehicles including cars, vans and trucks can be seen passing through the road by making way through the potholes. The vehicles can be seen struggling as the wheels get submerged in the water-filled potholes. Later in the video, a biker can be seen balancing himself after going through the pothole, averting a major accident. As many as 20 vehicles can be seen in the video, sustaining damage due to the potholes.

Netizens Fact-Check Viral Video

Andhare slammed the Deputy Chief Minister for the dire state of roads in the state under the regime of his government. However, shortly after the video went viral, she received major flak from netizens for sharing false information.

Netizens slammed the UBT leader and clarified that the video is not only from India but also an old one. The video which is in question here is claimed to be from China and is also believed to be shot four years ago.

Check how netizens reacted to the video:

आक्का तो video तरी महाराष्ट्रातला घ्यायचा, डायरेक्ट चीनवरुन मागवला 😂😂😂 — Eknath Shinde Army (@cmShindeArmy) September 19, 2024

Sushma Andhare has always been vocal in criticising the Mahayuti government over issues faced by the public. However, in this instance, her stance has backfired against her gaining widespread criticism for herself.