Sena MP Sanjay Raut rules out midterm elections in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday has ruled out the possibility of mid-term elections in Maharashtra. He reacted to the statement made by the state BJP president Chandrakant Patil predicting mid-term polls.

Raut reiterated that his meeting with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was to discuss the format of the interview for Saamna newspaper. ‘’The interview will be unedited. During our meeting there was no discussion on the Bihar elections,’’ he noted.

Raut further said the date of the interview with Fadnavis has not yet been decided.

“We will meet again to fix the date. Devendra Fadnavis is an important leader of Maharashtra. He is also emerging at the national level. As a young leader, he will express his views during the interview,’’ he added.

He reminded that he had already interviewed NCP chief Sharad Pawar. ‘’I am planning to interview Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah in due course of time,’’ he said.