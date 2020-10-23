Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and former CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis engage in war of words on Twitter

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and former chief minister Amruta Fadnavis engaged in Twitter war over the shifting of salary accounts of police personnel from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office to HDFC Bank from Axis Bank where the latter is working for 18 years.

Chaturvedi said Mumbai Police will transfer salary accounts of 40,000 cops from Axis Bank soon. Terming it as a much needed move, considering how arbitrarily the bank was chosen and the state government employees’ salary accounts moved overnight.

Chaturvedi in her tweet said, “The biggest difference is no family member of the decision making body is a direct beneficiary or employee of the chosen bank. There is no involvement of the GoM in taking that call. Unlike the former CM’s wife and the choice being made from CM office.”

Former CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis in her tweet retorted Chaturvedi saying that, ”Axis Bank is not my family bank. It's the third largest listed private sector bank and I am an employee who has worked for the same bank for 18 years. How will an opportunistic “dal badlu” (one who changes party) understand this honesty and hard work? These accounts were acquired in 2005 basis technology and services.”

Chaturvedi countered Fadnavis in another tweet, “Why did it hit you so hard when I didn’t even mention you and why does the decision of Mumbai Police hurt if it isn’t your family bank? I said it was arbitrary, why did it hit you? About dal badlu, may be Eknath Khadse ji will best respond to you.”

On her part, Fadnavis in her reply said, “White lies to what extend - you did not mention me? I’m in an organisation which believes in professionalism and not boot licking - do not mess with a person who has nothing but a straight, transparent life & lives without dubious goals.”