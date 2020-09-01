Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA protests crematorium name after Meenatai Thackeray 

The usage of Meenatai Balasaheb Thackeray's name has flared up a political face off over a civic issue. Shiv Sena MLA from Kalina, Sanjay Potnis has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urging the civic chief to cancel the civic body's decision on renaming the Kurla Hindu Crematorium after, late Meenatai Thackeray.

The proposition of renaming the century old crematorium as 'Late Meenatai Thackeray Hindu Crematorium' was passed earlier in 2019 by local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator of Kurla (L ward), Sanjay Turde.

Later in March, 2020 prior the civic body had passed the resolution on renaming the crematorium and as many as 227 corporators of the House had supported the cause.

Local MLA from Kalina, Sanjay Potnis, however urged the civic body to cancel its own resolution. “It is not right to use someone like Meenatai Thackeray's name in a crematorium. This doesn't send a good signal. It is bound to hurt people's sentiment," Potnis told FPJ.

The MLA's letter written earlier this month, was not redressed by the civic body. He stated, even though BMC doesn't respond, he will write to them again and will continue to chase the issue unless it's solved.

“BMC has passed the resolution by taking the vote of confidence. It's quite likely that there will be protests if BMC cancels its own resolution now. But I would like to assure, if BMC revokes the order then it will have my support and I will ensure no untoward incident would happen," Potnis said.

Meanwhile, MNS Corporator Sanjay Turde alleged Sena of playing political ploy. The local Corporator stated the proposition was floated a year ago, now they are raising the issue only to settle political scores. Also, the entire crematorium premises were renovated, after the renaming was done.

“The crematorium was renamed after the BMC officially gave us permission. Everything has been done by following the norms, so it's absolutely meaningless to raise this issue now,” Turde told FPJ.

The name was changed to pay late Meenatai respect, there's no political agenda behind it. Also we not only have changed the name, but have also renovated the crematorium premises as well" Turde added.

