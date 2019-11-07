Segment casting of MTHL Package-2 begins

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday commenced the first segment casting of Package-2 of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL).

The casting work for Package-2, which is for construction of a 7.8-km bridge, involves fast-paced construction work of the project on a temporary bridge of 2.1 km.

The temporary bridge has the capacity to hold 60 tonnes of weight and runs parallel to the route of the primary sea highway from where the machinery will operate.

This method helps fasten the construction work. “Flagging off the casting work is a significant milestone in the project. I am glad to inform that the project is on time and whatever glitches or minor hiccups were there have been taken care of,” said RA Rajeev, Commissioner, MMRDA.

Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Khandare and other dignitaries were also present during the project visit.