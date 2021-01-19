Security stepped up outside Amazon, Saif Ali Khan's office amid 'Tandav' controversy

Mumbai Police have stepped up the security and vigilance outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra office and Amazon India's head office amid mounting controversy in connection to the political drama web series, 'Tandav' starring the actor which was recently released on Amazon Prime. The show and its makers, streaming platform have been at the receiving end of flak for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a manner hurtful to religious sentiments of people.

Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8), said BJP leader Ram Kadam had taken out a morcha on Monday at the Amazon head office in BKC due to which we have tightened the security outside the office. We will keep a vigil outside the office and keep patrolling. Moreover, a similar tight security detail has been stepped up outside Khan's residence in Fortune Heights in Bandra (W).

Sources said that a police van and police officers have been stationed outside Khan's building as he continues to move into his new home. The added security detail was put in place on Monday, after political parties accused the show makers of allegedly depicting Hindu gods in an objectionable manner, hurting the religious sentiments of people.

Kadam has filed a complaint at the Ghatkopar Police Station against the series. An FIR was lodged against series director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night. Subsequently, a team from Lucknow Police left for Mumbai on Monday evening. BJP MP Manoj Kotak, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, asking for a ban on Tandav and a regulatory authority for OTT platforms at large.

Meanwhile, the show makers released a statement that read, "The web series ‘Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments."