Second COVID-19 wave: Maha Govt issues advisory for local administrations

Hinting at the possibility of second COVID-19 wave in January and February, Maharashtra government has issued an advisory for local bodies and district administrators in the state.

In the advisory issued on November 11, the state government has asked district administrations and local bodies to prepare for the same.

The circular noted that at present, the number of coronavirus cases has come down in the state. However, it said, looking at the examples of European countries, there is a possibility of second COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra during January and February.

At present, the European countries are battling the second wave of coronavirus infections. Countries like the UK, Germany, France has also imposed partial lockdowns to control the increasing COVID-19 cases.

It has also asked to maintain the testing standards as proper the advisory issued by the World Health Organization.