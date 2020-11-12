Second COVID-19 wave: Maha Govt issues advisory for local administrations

Hinting at the possibility of second COVID-19 wave in January and February, Maharashtra government has issued an advisory for local bodies and district administrators in the state.
In the advisory issued on November 11, the state government has asked district administrations and local bodies to prepare for the same.
The circular noted that at present, the number of coronavirus cases has come down in the state. However, it said, looking at the examples of European countries, there is a possibility of second COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra during January and February.
At present, the European countries are battling the second wave of coronavirus infections. Countries like the UK, Germany, France has also imposed partial lockdowns to control the increasing COVID-19 cases.
It has also asked to maintain the testing standards as proper the advisory issued by the World Health Organization.
Noting the nuisance of firecrackers for COVID-19 patients and those who have breathing problems, it has also asked to celebrate cracker free Diwali this year.
In addition to this, circular has also given a list of Dos and Don'ts like using masks, social distancing and avoiding smoking at public spaces among others.
Meanwhile, a total of 4,907 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday.
According to the state Health Department, 9,164 people who were diagnosed with the virus recovered today. The recovery rate of the state stands at 92.23 per cent.
One hundred and twenty-five people succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday taking the death toll to 45,560.
The state has reported 17,31,833 coronavirus cases, including 88,070 active cases and 15,97,255 recoveries.
(With inputs from agencies)