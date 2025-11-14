 SEC Issues Revised Schedule For Electoral Roll Updates Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSEC Issues Revised Schedule For Electoral Roll Updates Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls

SEC Issues Revised Schedule For Electoral Roll Updates Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls

In an official communication sent to all Municipal Commissioners, the SEC noted that the earlier schedule issued on November 4 had been amended.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
SEC Issues Revised Schedule For Electoral Roll Updates Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has released a revised timetable for updating and publishing the electoral rolls for the upcoming general elections of 29 municipal corporations across the state.

Earlier Schedule Amended by SEC

In an official communication sent to all Municipal Commissioners, the SEC noted that the earlier schedule issued on November 4 had been amended.

“As per the revised programme, the draft voter list—prepared on the basis of the existing Assembly electoral rolls—will be published on November 20, 2025, inviting objections and suggestions from citizens,” an official said.

FPJ Shorts
'Beta Tumse Nahi Ho Payega': Netizens Hilariously Troll Babar Azam After He Drops A Simple Catch During PAK Vs SL 2nd ODI Match
'Beta Tumse Nahi Ho Payega': Netizens Hilariously Troll Babar Azam After He Drops A Simple Catch During PAK Vs SL 2nd ODI Match
Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major Relief Expected But Residents Remain Unconvinced
Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major Relief Expected But Residents Remain Unconvinced
Bihar Election Results: 5 Seats With Narrowest Victory Margins; Check List
Bihar Election Results: 5 Seats With Narrowest Victory Margins; Check List
Navi Mumbai Housing Crisis Needs Decisive Municipal Action: AKYF At Jan Samvad Meet
Navi Mumbai Housing Crisis Needs Decisive Municipal Action: AKYF At Jan Samvad Meet

Citizens Can File Objections Until November 27

Residents will have time until November 27, 2025, to file objections or request corrections. The Commission will resolve all objections and finalise the ward-wise voter lists by December 5, 2025.

Read Also
Maha Govt Enables Slum Cluster Redevelopment In Mumbai Without Individual Consent From Dwellers,...
article-image

Polling Station List to Be Published on December 8

Further, the list of polling station locations will be published on December 8, 2025, followed by the polling station-wise electoral rolls on December 12, 2025.

Part of SEC’s Push for Accuracy and Transparency

The updated schedule is part of the SEC’s preparations to ensure accuracy and transparency in the voter database ahead of the municipal elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major...

Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major...

Navi Mumbai Housing Crisis Needs Decisive Municipal Action: AKYF At Jan Samvad Meet

Navi Mumbai Housing Crisis Needs Decisive Municipal Action: AKYF At Jan Samvad Meet

SEC Issues Revised Schedule For Electoral Roll Updates Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls

SEC Issues Revised Schedule For Electoral Roll Updates Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls

National Lok Adalat At DRT-III Mumbai Settles 46 Cases, Recovers ₹7.54 Crore

National Lok Adalat At DRT-III Mumbai Settles 46 Cases, Recovers ₹7.54 Crore

Bombay HC Slams Son’s Plea To Stop Elderly Parents Using His Home, Orders Him To Provide...

Bombay HC Slams Son’s Plea To Stop Elderly Parents Using His Home, Orders Him To Provide...