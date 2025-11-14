SEC Issues Revised Schedule For Electoral Roll Updates Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has released a revised timetable for updating and publishing the electoral rolls for the upcoming general elections of 29 municipal corporations across the state.
Earlier Schedule Amended by SEC
In an official communication sent to all Municipal Commissioners, the SEC noted that the earlier schedule issued on November 4 had been amended.
“As per the revised programme, the draft voter list—prepared on the basis of the existing Assembly electoral rolls—will be published on November 20, 2025, inviting objections and suggestions from citizens,” an official said.
Citizens Can File Objections Until November 27
Residents will have time until November 27, 2025, to file objections or request corrections. The Commission will resolve all objections and finalise the ward-wise voter lists by December 5, 2025.
Polling Station List to Be Published on December 8
Further, the list of polling station locations will be published on December 8, 2025, followed by the polling station-wise electoral rolls on December 12, 2025.
Part of SEC’s Push for Accuracy and Transparency
The updated schedule is part of the SEC’s preparations to ensure accuracy and transparency in the voter database ahead of the municipal elections.