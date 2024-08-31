 SEBI Amends Norms To Regulate Unregistered Financial Influencers Amid Rising Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSEBI Amends Norms To Regulate Unregistered Financial Influencers Amid Rising Concerns

SEBI Amends Norms To Regulate Unregistered Financial Influencers Amid Rising Concerns

The capital markets watchdog Securities Exchange Board of Indian (SEBI) has amended norms in a bid to regulate unregistered financial influencers amid growing concerns about potential risk associated with such persons.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image/File | FPJ Library

Mumbai: The capital markets watchdog Securities Exchange Board of Indian (SEBI) has amended norms in a bid to regulate unregistered financial influencers amid growing concerns about potential risk associated with such persons.

SEBI has amended norms governing depository participants, intermediaries and Securities Contracts to curb the menace of fininfluencers.

The notification explicitly bars person regulated by SEBI or the agent of such a person having direct or indirect association with another person who provides advice or any recommendation, directly or indirectly related to securities market unless the person is registered and is permitted by the Board to provide such advice, recommendation or makes any claim of returns and on performances of the trading stocks.

“The market regulator SEBI is setting standard for accountability and expertise in the sector for financial influencers to register and adhere to specific guidelines the regulator is setting,” explained a senior board exchange official.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Deonar Abattoir To Close For One Day On September 4 For Paryushan Parva Following Bombay HC Directive
Mumbai: Deonar Abattoir To Close For One Day On September 4 For Paryushan Parva Following Bombay HC Directive
Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali Reservoir-II Valve Replacement On September 2
Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali Reservoir-II Valve Replacement On September 2
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mhatre Amid Alleged Derogatory Remarks
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mhatre Amid Alleged Derogatory Remarks
Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024; Check Details
Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024; Check Details

Echoing the SEBI sentiments, Dalal street expresses happiness at reigning the unregulated financial influencers playing with the sentiments of investors and credibility loss in the stock markets. “The move would ensure that mutual fund houses, research analysts, registered investment advisors and stock brokers do not partner with finfluencers,” said a stock broker.

Read Also
SEBI Proposes Mandatory UPI Block Mechanism Facility For Secondary Market Trading
article-image

The veteran Dalal street player felt the Finfluencers significantly impacted their followers' financial decisions in the last few years and SEBI regulatory framework can make them accountable and responsible for the financial advice provided to investors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Deonar Abattoir To Close For One Day On September 4 For Paryushan Parva Following Bombay HC...

Mumbai: Deonar Abattoir To Close For One Day On September 4 For Paryushan Parva Following Bombay HC...

FPJ Exclusive: 56 Days After Missing Teen’s Plea Ignored, Search Efforts Intensify

FPJ Exclusive: 56 Days After Missing Teen’s Plea Ignored, Search Efforts Intensify

Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali...

Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman...

Threat Calls To Nitin Gadkari: NIA Finds No Evidence; Mumbai Court Returns Report Over Jurisdiction...

Threat Calls To Nitin Gadkari: NIA Finds No Evidence; Mumbai Court Returns Report Over Jurisdiction...