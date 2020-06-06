Sealed for 3months, now Worli Koliwada residents face flooding

Mumbai: As Worli Koliwada was sealed for the last three months, the residents claimed that pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work was not carried out in the area.

Sharad Koli, resident and a local activist, has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) G-South ward pointing out that it may cause severe waterlogging in Parel, Dadar, Prabhadevi and Elphinstone areas.

He told the Free Press Journal, "Annually the JCB machines come and undertake the nullah desilting work. But this time, no work was seen here at the Cleveland bunder."

He further asserted, "As no nullah cleaning work was carried out, the Cleveland stormwater drainage plant which pumps out rainwater during high tide providing major relief to low lying areas of Parel, Dadar and Elphinstone, would be severely affected. If heavy rainfall is witnessed, how this choked nullah will flush rainwater to the sea?"

In 2017, renowned gastroenterologist doctor Deepak Amarapurkar died after he went missing near Elphinstone Railway Station Road following rainfall causing flooding in the area. Amrapurkar slipped into an open manhole. His body was found in a Worli drain two days after his disappearance.

Koli said, "I hope we do not witness such tragic accident this time."

Similar concern was raised by Activist Godfrey Pimenta regarding uncleaned nullahs at Kurla, Sahar and Saki Naka areas. He said, "The BMC has claimed of completing about 95 per cent of stormwater drains and nullahs cleaning work in Mumbai which is an utterly irresponsible statement and half-truth. Several nullahs are flowing with filth and likely to cause massive flooding in the city once the city receives incessant rainfall."

Reportedly the BMC had declared that despite lockdown, they have undertaken nullah cleaning works to prevent flooding in the city during monsoon.