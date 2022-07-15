'Scrap contract by BEST to procure 2,100 e-buses': BJP's Ashish Shelar seeks Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ intervention

BJP leader Ashish Shelar | File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is sharing power with the Eknath Shinde camp, on Friday demanded the cancellation of a tender awarded by BrihanMumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) for the procurement of 2,100 e-buses. The tender was awarded by BEST during the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

BJP legislator Ashish Shelar in a letter has sought Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ intervention and urged him to direct BEST management to cancel and not proceed any further with e-buses awarded to Evey Trans Private Limited.

He has also demanded that the BEST management be asked not to go ahead with the operationalisation of the contract including receiving bus deliveries from Evey Trans Private Limited.

This is in the wake of the recent Bombay High Court judgement which has termed that the decision of BEST to award tender for 2100 e-buses in favour of the firm Evey Trans was ‘’incorrect.’’

‘’It is concerning to note that BEST management is now rushing to accept receipt of new buses from Evey Trans at their own risk in spite of the high court judgement. There are disturbing aspects of this tender which need investigation,’’ said Shelar.

