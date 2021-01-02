SCERT seeks feedback on Adarsh Schools in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Under the pilot project of developing 300 Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools in Maharashtra as 'Adarsh School' or 'Model School', the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has requested concerned authorities to provide suggestions and feedback by January 10, 2021. These model schools will be developed based on five key areas such as access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability.

In its letter dated December 31, 2020 to the district education officers and municipal corporation authorities, the SCERT said, "Authorities are requested to send suggestions and corrective matters required in the draft of the relevant selection criteria for Model or Adarsh Schools to iqcdept@maa.ac.in by the end of January 10, 2021."

One school in each taluka has been selected by the state school education department. According to the government resolution (GR) dated October 26, 2020, these model schools will mostly comprise of Class 1 to 7 while, Class 8 can be added based on the requirement.

SCERT said these schools will be selected based on the five pillars. SCERT said, "The school environment should be study friendly and environment friendly. Schools should have playground facilities for the physical, mental and all-round development of the students. In addition, there should be safe transportation system for the students in the field along with Anganwadi and Kindergarten (pre-primary) classes within the premises."

Also, SCERT has encouraged teachers to go beyond textbooks so that students will get a chance to enhance their knowledge through activity-based learning in the model school. Teachers should focus on creative thinking, critical thinking, scientific temperament, collaborative and communication skills.