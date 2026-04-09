Scam Alert! Fake Loan Recovery Gang Chases Mumbai Motorist On EEH; No Case Filed After Alleged Political Intervention Claim |

Mumbai: A disturbing case of alleged harassment and attempted fraud has surfaced in the city after a motorist claimed he was chased by a group posing as loan recovery agents on the Eastern Express Highway. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, has raised concerns about public safety and the handling of such complaints by authorities.

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The victim, Sarabjit Chadha, shared his ordeal through a detailed thread on the social media platform X, describing how he was pursued by five unidentified men riding two motorcycles around 4:45 pm. According to Chadha, the men attempted to force him to stop his car by alleging that he had unpaid loan dues and pending EMIs linked to his vehicle.

Chadha maintained that the claims were entirely false, stating that his car carries no outstanding loan. When he refused to stop, the men allegedly began chasing his vehicle aggressively, engaging in dangerous driving and intimidation tactics in an apparent attempt to coerce him into pulling over.

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Fearing for his safety, Chadha drove directly to the Chunabhatti police chowki. Upon noticing the presence of police personnel, two of the alleged pursuers reportedly fled the scene. The remaining three individuals stayed back and attempted to justify their actions by presenting details on a mobile application, claiming it showed a loan linked to Chadha’s vehicle.

Chadha's Vehicle Not Shown On Fake App

However, Chadha pointed out a discrepancy, while the vehicle registration number matched, the app identified the car as a Honda City, whereas his vehicle was of a completely different make. This raised further suspicion about the authenticity of the claims and the intent of the group.

Police personnel initially responded by calling for backup. One of the accused fled, while another allegedly began apologising. The third individual reportedly made phone calls as the situation escalated. Chadha was then taken to the police station, where one of the suspects was briefly detained and others were asked to produce identification and vehicle documents.

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No Formal Complaint Filed Due To Alleged Political Intervention

The situation took a turn when one of the men who had fled earlier returned with a group of more than six individuals, including a person allegedly linked to a political party. Chadha claimed that following their arrival, the approach at the police station shifted. Instead of proceeding with a formal complaint or filing a non-cognisable (NC) offence, he was reportedly persuaded to settle the matter.

After nearly four hours at the police station, Chadha said he was mentally exhausted and under pressure due to concerns from his family. He eventually agreed to accept a written apology from the accused and no official complaint was registered.

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While Chadha later expressed gratitude towards the police for their initial assistance, the incident has sparked questions about organised road scams and the influence of external pressures on due process. Mumbai Police has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

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