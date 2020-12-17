SC dismisses Republic TV's plea against Mumbai Police FIR for report on 'disaffection' among personnel

The FIR, registered at N M Joshi Marg Police Station in the city, pertained to a report run by the channel about a "revolt" against the city police commissioner Parambir Singh by senior officers.

The first information report was filed under section 3(1) of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, along with IPC section 500 (defamation) on a complaint by sub-inspector Shashikant Pawar of the Special Branch.

Who were named in the FIR?

The accused Republic TV channel staffers named in the FIR are Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy, Deputy News Editors Sagarika Mitra and Shawan Sen, Anchor/Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta, Deputy Editor Shawan Sen, other editorial staff and the newsroom in-charge.

What led to the 'defamation' and 'inciting disaffection' allegations?

The accused aired a report on Thursday between 7.00 PM to 7.10 PM about a 'revolt' against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh by senior police officers, the FIR said, claiming that this amounted to incitement to disaffection among members of the police force and defamation of the force.

The report in question pertains to one headlined "Revolt Against Param Bir? Senior Officers Part of Probe Give Details" which was monitored by the complainant Pawar on Thursday evening.

The Republic TV report claimed that officers of Mumbai Police were on the verge of rebelling against the Commissioner of Police, citing sources contending that officers were disregarding his orders, which ostensibly spoiled the image of the city police force, it said.

(With PTI inputs)