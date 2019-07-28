Saving Mumbai! How to make Maximum City thrive again

Among the speakers for the evening were Ashok Datar, who has been a part of committees working to improve Mumbai’s traffic, Nitin Killawala, a leading city architect currently working to bring into place an “integrated transport plan” for the city of Mumbai, Hussain Indorewala, who is at the forefront of initiatives such as Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST and wants greater investment by the municipal corporations in BEST (The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport buses) – to revive and restore BEST buses to their former glory, Firoza Suresh, Director of Smart Commute Foundation which wants Mumbai to became India’s cycling capital by the year 2030, Stalin D, Director of Vanashakti, a Mumbai-based NGO working to conserve the environment and protect it from unnecessary encroachment by plans that could harm it, Rahul Kadri, a leading city based architect, and Alan Abraham, also an architect who is part of the group of architects who founded The Bandra Collective, envisioning a suburb that’s better planned and better designed.

Speakers took to the stage to share their experiences working on various initiatives aimed at shielding the city from governmental policies and plans that could have put the ecology of the city in jeopardy. Said Stalin, “Between 1973 and 2019, Mumbai has lost 80% of its vegetation.”

A passionate conservationist and the director of an NGO that has focussed its efforts on safeguarding the mangroves, wetlands and forests around Mumbai, and in trying to educate people about the importance of conserving our natural resources, Vanashakti has opposed development that is likely to pose a threat to the well-being of citizens.

On July 16, the Bombay High Court ordered that the coastal road project, which sought to connect South Mumbai with the western suburbs be halted given that the BMC did not have requisite permissions from the Ministry of Environment in accordance with the Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006, nor the required permission under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Environmental activists and NGOs such as Vanashakti averred that the marine life along the coast would be severely threatened if the mighty project went ahead, citing scientific studies conducted by them and reports prepared by them to back what they were saying.

Added Stalin at a panel discussion that took place at the end of the speeches, “The end-to-end environmental loss to the city is not quantified, when projects harm or hamper the environment. If that happened we would have a clearer picture of how much we are losing when we take up projects that are unnecessary.”

There was also talk about putting focus on using public transport as opposed to private cars during the meet, and putting in place a more holistic parking policy. In addition, in order to curb pollution, the need for the odd-even car number system in taking one’s car out, for Mumbai’s key arterial roads was spoken about at the event.