Sanjay Raut's challenge after ED summons his wife in PMC Bank scam case, says 'aa dekhe jara kisme kitna hai dum'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on Sunday issued summons to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha, to join investigation in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case.

She has been asked to appear before the agency on December 29, a senior ED officer confirmed to The Free Press Journal on Sunday.

Under the scanner of the agency are alleged transactions of Varsha Raut with the wife of an accused linked with the scam. "There are several transactions. The total amount is yet to be ascertained," said a high ranking officer privy to the investigation.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and posed a challenge allegedly to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it issued summons to his wife.

In a cryptic tweet, Raut posted an old Hindi film song "Aa dekhe jara kisme kitna hai dam, jamke rakhna kadam mere sathiya".