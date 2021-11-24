Sanjay Raut takes a dig at BJP’s deadline for MVA govt’s fall

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, slammed the BJP for giving a new deadline for the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government saying that people are now sick about such announcements. He, without directly naming BJP, accused the estranged ally of vitiating the political atmosphere in the state. Raut was referring to the violence that took place on the recent bandh called by BJP in Amravati and its involvement in the MSRTC strike.

Raut took a dig at state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil’s statement that the MVA government will fall early next year. "Chandrakant Patil has made such forecasts more than 28 times but the MVA government is strong and stable. Let Patil keep talking. He is the state president of BJP, so he needs to make such a forecast. Everyone knows that this government will not fall but will last for the next 25 years," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:32 AM IST