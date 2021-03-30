Sanjay Raut should be careful before making comments: Congress's Balasaheb Thorat

Days after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut suggested that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should take over as UPA chairperson, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said Raut should be careful before making any comments.

The Shiv Sena shares power with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, but it is not part of the Congress-led UPA.

On March 20, Raut said the need of the hour is to strengthen the United Progressive Alliance so that it emerges as a strong alternative to the BJP, and Pawar should take over as UPA chairperson.

Talking to reporters here, Thorat said Sonia Gandhi will "remain head of the UPA for a long time".