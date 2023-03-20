Sanjay Raut replies to breach of privilege notice: 'I called the separatist Shiv Sena chor mandal'

Sanjay Raut | PTI

In a written reply to the notice of breach of privilege for calling ‘Vidhi Mandal’ (legislative houses) ‘chor mandal’, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has raised questions over the committee constituted by the Chairman of the Maharashtra Assembly. In the letter to the Principal Secretary of the Assembly, he has alleged that persons who complained about him (Atul Bhatkhalkar and Bharat Gogavale) are a part of the committee, which is against the principle of justice.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗲: 𝗥𝗮𝘂𝘁

Demanding that the privilege committee should be independent and neutral, he said in the brief one-page letter that his political opponents have been purposefully included in the committee.

“There is a controversial and illegal government functioning in Maharashtra. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has finished hearing the case of Shiv Sena split and reserved its order, hanging swords on some of the members of the privilege committee,” he said.

𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 '𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹', 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗥𝗮𝘂𝘁

Raut clarified that he has always shown utmost respect to the State Assembly and didn’t make any statement to malign the image of the houses. “It’s a ploy to process infringement proceedings against me, to which I have no objection. But I called the separatist Shiv Sena chor mandal,” he said.

Raut said, “I made the statement in Kolhapur. The petition against the split is being heard in the SC and after the order this committee can become unconstitutional. I presented this hard truth so that the legislature would not be laughed at. It is a democracy that thieves shouldn’t have a place in the legislature.”