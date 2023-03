Sanjay Raut replies to breach of privilege notice: 'I called the separatist Shiv Sena chor mandal'

Sanjay Raut | PTI

In a written reply to the notice of breach of privilege for calling โ€˜Vidhi Mandalโ€™ (legislative houses) โ€˜chor mandalโ€™, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has raised questions over the committee constituted by the Chairman of the Maharashtra Assembly. In the letter to the Principal Secretary of the Assembly, he has alleged that persons who complained about him (Atul Bhatkhalkar and Bharat Gogavale) are a part of the committee, which is against the principle of justice.

๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ฝ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ณ๐˜‚๐—น๐—น๐˜† ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฒ: ๐—ฅ๐—ฎ๐˜‚๐˜

Demanding that the privilege committee should be independent and neutral, he said in the brief one-page letter that his political opponents have been purposefully included in the committee.

โ€œThere is a controversial and illegal government functioning in Maharashtra. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has finished hearing the case of Shiv Sena split and reserved its order, hanging swords on some of the members of the privilege committee,โ€ he said.

๐—–๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฒ ๐—ณ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป '๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐—น', ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜€ ๐—ฅ๐—ฎ๐˜‚๐˜

Raut clarified that he has always shown utmost respect to the State Assembly and didnโ€™t make any statement to malign the image of the houses. โ€œItโ€™s a ploy to process infringement proceedings against me, to which I have no objection. But I called the separatist Shiv Sena chor mandal,โ€ he said.

Raut said, โ€œI made the statement in Kolhapur. The petition against the split is being heard in the SC and after the order this committee can become unconstitutional. I presented this hard truth so that the legislature would not be laughed at. It is a democracy that thieves shouldnโ€™t have a place in the legislature.โ€