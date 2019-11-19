Sanjay Raut Poetry Watch: Agar zindagi mein kuch paana ho, to cryptic messages, here are top quotes from Saamna editor

While the suspense continued on government formation in Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reasserted that his party will form the government in the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said, one should amend his ways and not his plans, in order to achieve something in life.

Raut posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, which, in Hindi read, "Agar zindagi mein kuch paana ho to tareeke badlo iraade nahi." Raut also wrote 'Jai Maharashtra' at the bottom of his tweet, which hints his social media post was related to the ongoing political tussle in the state.