Sanjay Raut Poetry Watch: Agar zindagi mein kuch paana ho, to cryptic messages, here are top quotes from Saamna editor

While the suspense continued on government formation in Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reasserted that his party will form the government in the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said, one should amend his ways and not his plans, in order to achieve something in life.
Raut posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, which, in Hindi read, "Agar zindagi mein kuch paana ho to tareeke badlo iraade nahi." Raut also wrote 'Jai Maharashtra' at the bottom of his tweet, which hints his social media post was related to the ongoing political tussle in the state.
Sanjay Raut's Twitter is full of poetries and shayaris. Here are some poetries and shayaris from Saamna editor:
On Monday, Raut slammed the BJP for 'running away from responsibility' while reiterating that his party will soon form a government in the state. Sanjay Raut took a jibe at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis quoted the Urdu poet Habib Jalib to comment on Fadnavis' confidence that he will be CM again. Sanjay Raut tweeted, "Tum se phele jo shaksh yaha takht-nasheen tha, uss ko bhi apne khuda hone pe itna yaki tha," which means 'one who was so power-hungry, also believed that he was god'.
In Tweet on November 15, Raut said, Bandhe hai hum uske hum par kisksa jor nahi umeedon ke suraj nikale chaaro aur.
On November 14, Sanjay Raut tweeted, 'Haar ho jati hai jab maan liya jata hai. Jeet tab hoti hai jab thaan liya jata hai.'
Raut on November 6, on Twitter had said 'Jo log kuch nahi karte hai, vo kamal karte hai.'
'Lakshay se pahuchne se phele safar mein maja aata hai,' Raut on Twitter.
"Lehron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, himmat karne waalon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti" (the boat that qualms the waves never gets across, those who dare do not lose), Raut had tweeted two lines from Bachchan's famous poem amid Maharashtra impasse.
Hitting out at 49-year-old Fadnavis without taking his name, Raut in a tweet said, "Jo khandaani raees hain wo mizaj rakhte hain narm apna, tumhara lehja bataa rahaa hai, tumhari daulat nayi nayi hai" (those rich by hereditary have a soft temperament, your tone shows your wealth is newly acquired).
The leader tweeted in Hindi, "Usulon par jahan aanch aaye, takrana zaruri hai. Jo zinda ho to phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai (Where ethics are at stake, conflicts are necessary there. If one is alive he must look alive)."
