Sandeep Gadoli Encounter Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 5 Cops, Says Killing Was In Self-Defence

Mumbai sessions court acquits police in Gadoli encounter, citing self-defence | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 22: The sessions court, while acquitting five police personnel from the Haryana Crime Branch prosecuted for the alleged killing of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in February 2016, has accepted that the encounter was not fake and the police had opened fire in self-defence. Gadoli was killed during a shootout at the Airport Metro hotel in Andheri on February 7, 2016.

Accused acquitted

The court last month acquitted Pradyuman Yadav, Vikram Singh, Jitendra Yadav, Deepak Kakran, and Paramjeet Bhupsingh Ahlawat. Additionally, Virendrakumar alias Bindar Gujjar, a local politician, and Soniya Pahuja, who allegedly helped the police trace Gadoli, were also acquitted.

Prosecution case rejected

While Gadoli’s family insisted the encounter was staged, leading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file a chargesheet alleging a fake encounter, the court refused to accept the prosecution’s case.

The court observed, “It is established in all probability that the police personnel who were on duty for apprehending a person with heavy criminal antecedents have duly made out circumstances to recognise the right of private defence.”

Sanction issue noted

The court did not rule out the possibility that the crime scene and CCTV footage were tampered with. However, it held that since the officials acted in self-defence while performing their duty, prior prosecution sanction was mandatory.

Also Watch:

Read Also Sessions Court Acquits All Accused In 2016 Gurugram Gangster Sandeep Gadoli Encounter Case,...

The court noted that the Haryana government had not granted sanction to prosecute the officials. In the absence of such sanction, the court ruled that the trial against them was vitiated.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/