​Sanatan Sanstha Slams Congress ‘Double Standards’ Over Delhi Silver Jubilee Event |

Mumbai: Sanatan Sanstha has accused the Congress of 'double standards' for labelling its silver jubilee—the ‘Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsav’ held in Delhi in December 2025—a 'Hindu Rashtra' festival.

Event Details Explained

The organisation stated that the function, held between 13 and 15 December in Hall 12 adjacent to Bharat Mandapam, was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to honour Vande Mataram. Additionally, a group rendition of Vande Mataram was held during the main programme, which also featured historic weapons of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Government Approvals Cited

"The inauguration of this exhibition was scheduled by the hands of ministers; for this, we had submitted a proposal to the government through the regular official procedure. Accordingly, after obtaining all administrative approvals, the government granted recognition," said Abhay Vartak, Sanatan Sanstha's spokesperson.

Constitution Remarks Denied

Vartak further stated that no speeches against the Indian Constitution were made during the programme. "All speakers presented the plight of atrocities on Hindus and suggested remedial measures. In reality, Congress's Telangana Chief Minister, while in a constitutional position, declares 'Congress means Muslim and Muslim means Congress'—anti-constitutional slogans. Congress's then Prime Minister stated 'the first right on the resources of this country belongs to Muslims.' Despite repeated rejections by the Supreme Court, they declare reservations for Muslims on religious grounds; in Kerala, Congress leaders perform cow slaughter on the streets to oppose the beef ban—aren't these all anti-constitutional? Therefore, Congress should first examine its own sins," Vartak added.

26/11 Allegations Raised

Sanatan Sanstha said that the Sikh massacre orchestrated by Congress has not been forgotten by the people, nor has their "shedding of tears" for Batla House terrorists. They further alleged that despite evidence of Pakistani terrorists like Kasab being involved in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, Congress leaders attended a book launch blaming the RSS for the conspiracy.

Defamation Action Planned

"Congress's then Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde has now publicly admitted that he should not have used the term 'Hindu terror,' but did so because the party instructed him. Who suggested this theory of branding Hindus as terrorists—why doesn't the Congress party clarify? It was on this very theory that Sanatan Sanstha was implicated in false cases. We have faith in the judiciary; however, despite no court finding Sanatan Sanstha guilty in any case, we will file defamation suits against Congress leaders labelling us terrorists and the related portals," Vartak added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/