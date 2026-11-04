Sanatan Sanstha Alleges Police Harassment Of Members, Claims 20 Cases Of Unauthorised Inquiries

Hindu organisations have sought intervention from senior Maharashtra police officials over alleged calls summoning members for questioning | File Photo

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: Sanatan Sanstha, a Hindu organisation, has alleged that its members and associates are being subjected to unauthorised police inquiries, with callers claiming to be police officers, Police Patils, Cyber Cell personnel and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials summoning them to police stations for questioning about events held nearly one-and-a-half years ago.

Addressing the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, the organisation alleged that its members were receiving threatening calls and being asked to appear for questioning over programmes conducted in the past.

The organisation said its representatives had met the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to ascertain the reasons behind these inquiries and whether the calls were being made at the behest of the police administration or by individuals acting independently.

Demand For DGP Intervention

"We have demanded that the Maharashtra DGP take immediate cognisance of this extremely serious matter and halt the inquiries targeting innocent, sattvik seekers from ordinary families who are engaged in spiritual practice," said Abhay Vartak, national spokesperson of Sanatan Sanstha.

Advocate Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, national president of the Hindu Vidhijna Parishad, said it was difficult to determine whether the inquiries were politically motivated or part of routine police information-gathering exercises.

"We have asked the police to investigate this. In Pune, one of our members was summoned for questioning about an event we had organised in May 2025. This amounts to harassment. If it does not stop, we will approach the courts," he said.

Representations To ATS And Police

Satish Kochrekar, spokesperson for the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, said representatives of the organisations had also met the Director General of the ATS and the Solapur Superintendent of Police to submit a representation.

"The ATS said there is no investigation involving our organisations," Kochrekar said. He alleged that, in one instance, a member had been told to pay a fine if he refused to appear at the police station for questioning.

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20 Instances Reported

The organisations claimed that at least 20 such instances of members being summoned to police stations had been reported, primarily in Pune, Solapur and Pandharpur.

"Instead of enforcing law and order in the state, the police are busy questioning our members about past programmes," Kochrekar alleged.

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