Samruddhi Mahamarg Two gigantic Rd tunnels crossing Kasara Ghat ready now

The two gigantic road tunnel work between Kasara Ghat near Igatpuri has been completed informed Afcons, the contractor appointed for this work on LinkedIn on Monday. These twin tunnels of 7.7 kilometres each completed in a record break time of two years the contractors further informed. The two tunnels part of Samruddhi Mahamarg is in fact widest tunnels of India. Commuters can travel at a speed of 150 kilometres in these twin tunnels.

The Free Press Journal had reported earlier how these twin tunnels will turn out to be the new third route to cross Kasara Ghat, saving travel time. One can cross the ghat in just 8 minutes with the proposed speed limit on the highway approved by the Police. Also, safety will be ensured as commuters will bet a straight road and not a ghat to cross otherwise.

The tunnelling is being done by using a controlled blasting method. While the project works is being monitored using drone cameras on the sites regularly to access the progress.

Besides, the tunnels have crossed passages at every 300 metres, besides it will have fire-fighting equipment like sprinklers and a public announcement facility to assist travellers in times of any eventuality like vehicle breakdown. With three lanes on each side, the tunnel will also have an additional three metres of footpath on both sides. Now the installation of all these systems will begin, informed MSRDC official.



The Maharashtra Government aims to begin the first phase between Nagpur and Shirdi soon, which has been already delayed due to the Pandemic. The entire 700-km long Samruddhi expressway with three lanes on both sides once ready will reduce the travel time between Nagpur-Mumbai by six hours. Currently, one has to take NH3 (Mumbai-Dhule) and then NH6 (Dhule-Nagpur) to reach Nagpur travelling 800 km. The newly built Samruddhi Mahamarg also known as super communication expressway will reduce the distance by about 100 km on this stretch.

The super communication expressway, one of the ambitious state-run projects, is being built at a cost of Rs 55,335.32 crore. This expressway will have 24 interchanges, 38 bridges more than 30 metres long and 283 bridges that are less than 30 metres.



Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:03 AM IST