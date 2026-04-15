Samruddhi Expressway Collision Injures 10-12 People; Mumbai-Bound Bus Rams Truck in Jalna -- Video | hp_live_news

A major road accident was reported on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Jalna district after a private passenger bus travelling from Mumbai rammed into a truck moving ahead, leaving at least 10 to 12 passengers injured, including women and children.

The incident occurred near Keligavhan village along the high-speed corridor, raising fresh concerns over safety on the expressway. According to hp_live_news, the Khasgi Travels bus, which was en route from Mumbai, collided with the truck from behind. The impact of the crash was severe, with the front portion of the bus suffering extensive damage.

Passengers onboard the bus sustained injuries of varying degrees. While most were reported to be stable, the condition of two individuals is said to be critical. The injured include the bus driver, women passengers, and children. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the mishap.

Visuals show the truck and bus badly damaged with content of the truck spread on the road while the entire front part of the bus seems to be ripped off.

Eyewitnesses and initial accounts suggest that the accident may have been caused due to the driver losing control of the vehicle, reported hp_live_news. Some reports indicate that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, while others suggest that the bus struck a boulder on the road, leading to a sudden loss of control. Authorities are currently verifying the exact cause.

Local residents, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and initiated rescue efforts. The injured were promptly shifted to the Jalna District General Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Police officials have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining all possible angles, including driver fatigue and road conditions. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

The Samruddhi Expressway, known for enabling high-speed travel across Maharashtra, has witnessed several accidents in recent months, prompting repeated calls for stricter monitoring and enhanced safety measures along the route.

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