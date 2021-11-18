Sameer Wankhede's caste certificate row: Verification committee orders probe after Republican Yuva Morcha files complaint

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede faces more trouble, as the Washim district caste certificate verification committee has ordered a probe into his caste certificate following a complaint by the Republican Yuva Morcha (RYM) that he has forged his caste certificate by changing his caste from Muslim to SC. As reported by The Free Press Journal, the RYM, in a letter submitted on November 4, had claimed that Wankhede had submitted a false caste certificate to secure an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) job on a seat reserved for a Scheduled Caste nominee. The probe will establish the authenticity of the caste certificate and the claims made by RYM.

RYM had further said that it has documents to establish that Wankhede is not an SC, but he still secured a job under the SC quota in the IRS, customs and central excise, in 2008.

Based on the RYM’s letter, the Washim District Caste Certificate Verification Committee deputy commissioner & member Dr Kushal has ordered a probe as per the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, De-Notified Tribes, (Vimukta Jatis) Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Special Backward Category (Regulation of issuance and verification of) Caste Certificate Act, 2000 and the Rules 2012 and submit the report.

Dr Kushal has referred to the RYM’s submission in which it had said that it was in possession of documents showing that Wankhede’s father had accepted Islam before the birth of his son Sameer. Besides, the RYM said the documents in its possession -- the birth records of Wankhede, as well as his marriage certificate -- showed that he was a Muslim.

Further, Dr Kushal has asked the RYM to submit the necessary documents available with it pertaining to Wankhede to the caste certificate verification committee to conduct an inquiry.

Earlier, NCP Chief Spokesman and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik had accused Wankhede of using a fake caste certificate for securing a government job. Malik, who has already released Wankhede’s birth certificate, said the anti-drugs agency officer is categorised as a Muslim. He further alleged that Wankhede corrected his father’s name to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category. According to Malik, this was unfair to the genuine Dalit candidates appearing for the UPSC exam.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:24 PM IST