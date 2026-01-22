'Same Messages, Same Questions': CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Toolkit Campaign By Opposition, Defends Lodha's Role In Davos Deals

'Same Messages, Same Questions': CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Toolkit Campaign By Opposition, Defends Lodha Role In Davos Deals |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the media from Davos, has pushed back against criticism on social media over investment decisions announced at the World Economic Forum, stating that the agreements signed there are strictly linked to foreign direct investment and have nothing to do with domestic enterprises or budgetary allocations.

Responding to questions raised online over the last few days, Fadnavis said he had noticed a pattern in the criticism being circulated.

CM flags uniform social media messaging

Fadnavis said several posts questioning the government’s intent appeared to follow the same narrative and wording. While he chose not to name those behind it, the Chief Minister said it was evident that a structured toolkit was being used to create doubt about Maharashtra’s investment strategy.

He added that rather than speculating about the source, it was important to address the concerns being raised.

Decisions linked only to foreign direct investment

Clarifying the government’s stand, Fadnavis said all decisions announced at Davos were related exclusively to foreign direct investment. These were not decisions linked to the state or national budget, he stressed.

The Chief Minister explained that during the World Economic Forum, global corporations hold board meetings alongside the summit. As a result, companies prefer to finalise and announce investment decisions at Davos, where decision makers, investors and governments are present at the same time.

Why Davos matters for Maharashtra

Fadnavis said Maharashtra regularly organises state level investment summits and engages directly with companies. However, Davos offers a platform that goes beyond regional visibility.

A decision announced at Davos, he said, is not confined to Maharashtra. It reaches the entire country and the global business community, giving the state a strong international positioning as an investment destination.

Data centres and Mumbai’s future role

Addressing criticism over the presence of business leaders with political connections, Fadnavis said Abhishek Lodha is a leading businessman in his own right and should not be viewed only through the lens of lineage.

He clarified that the investments announced are not about developing land for any individual entity. Four major global companies have committed to investing in hyperscaler and AI driven data centres in Maharashtra.

With these investments coming through FDI, Fadnavis said Mumbai is set to emerge as the country’s leading data centre ecosystem, strengthening Maharashtra’s role in the global digital and technology landscape.