Thane: SP MLA Rais Shaikh visits municipal schools in Bhiwandi, says 'shocked to see children have no desk & benches to study'

Bhiwandi (Thane): Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh on Wednesday lashed out at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for poor infrastructure in a civic body school at Shanti Nagar.

In his tweet, he shared the current condition of the school as 'Shocking'. The twitter handle, with the photographs of classrooms, doesn't have table or bench for the student to sit. There is no provision of mat or any sitting arrangements.

"On my visit to the Municipal Schools in Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi, it was shocking to see the state in which the school were! It’s been 75 years since independence but we still haven’t been able to provide desk & benches to our children? Is this how we expect India to progress?"

He said he would sit with the students on the floor & tell the Asst. Commissioner & Chief Engineer that till the students are not provided with proper benches & desks, he wouldn't get up from the floor. "So they have assured to allocate a fund of ₹80 Lac for 1000 benches & desks in the school," he further tweeted.

The party, once was a constituent of Maha Vikas Aghadi had extended its support to the three party alliance government of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP. However, after Eknath Shinde and 40 MLAs collaborated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the SP MLA is now seen attacking the currest state government led by Shinde.

