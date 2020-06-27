Salons, beauty parlours to reopen in Pune: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol issues guidelines as COVID-19 cases rise

Salons and beauty parlours are all set to reopen in Pune from June 28 after being shut for over three months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Meanwhile, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has issued a list of guidelines to be followed amid the pandemic.
"Haircuts, hair colouring, waxing, threading, etc. services can be provided, but no skin-related services will be provided," Mohol said. He added that the staff at the salons and beauty parlours will be required to wear protective equipment, such as gloves, aprons and masks.
Chairs, floors, empty spaces in the salons and beauty parlours will be sanitised after every two hours, the Mayor said and added that only disposable towels or napkins must be used for the customers.
"The equipment which are being used has to be sanitized and disinfected after each service," Mohol said.
On Thursday, during the state cabinet meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to allow the salons to reopen with adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) about hygiene and cleanliness, said State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.
"The hair salons will reopen. However, the use of sanitisers and face-masks will be mandatory for the hairdresser and the customer. Similarly, the cloth or towel used for one customer shall not be used for others," he said.
The salon operators had demanded that they be allowed to do their business or else the government provide them a financial package, the minister said in his video message.
As many as 12 barbers have committed suicide in the last three months due to financial losses suffered due to the lockdown, Wadettiwar added.
Meanwhile, 595 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Pune on Friday and the total COVID-19 cases in the city are 14,780.
(With PTI inputs)
