Salons, beauty parlours to reopen in Pune: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol issues guidelines as COVID-19 cases rise

Salons and beauty parlours are all set to reopen in Pune from June 28 after being shut for over three months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Meanwhile, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has issued a list of guidelines to be followed amid the pandemic.

"Haircuts, hair colouring, waxing, threading, etc. services can be provided, but no skin-related services will be provided," Mohol said. He added that the staff at the salons and beauty parlours will be required to wear protective equipment, such as gloves, aprons and masks.

Chairs, floors, empty spaces in the salons and beauty parlours will be sanitised after every two hours, the Mayor said and added that only disposable towels or napkins must be used for the customers.

"The equipment which are being used has to be sanitized and disinfected after each service," Mohol said.