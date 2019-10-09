Salman Khan's bungalow caretaker arrested 29 yrs after jumping bail

Mumbai: City crime branch arrested the caretaker of actor Salman Khan's Gorai bungalow, three days ago. He has been identified as Shakti Siddheshwar Rana. Rana has been arrested 29 years after he jumped his bail. Rana's arrest is part of the drive initiated by crime branch to catch the wanted and absconding criminals in previous cases.

In 1990, crime branch first arrested Rana along with his two accomplices in a robbery case. He was arrested under the Indian Penal Code sections for trespassing (452), voluntarily causing hurt in committing a robbery (394) and robbery (397).

After the arrest, all three were released on bail, but after their release, Rana never turned up for the court hearings, which prompted the court to then issue a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

When looking for Rana, a team from crime branch unit 4, reached his residential address which was mentioned in the case papers. However, they could not find him there.

During the course of investigation, crime branch team learnt that Rana has been residing in Gorai village since past 15-20 years. While looking for him in Gorai area, the crime branch team landed at a bungalow where Rana was the caretaker. When the team reached the spot, they were shocked to learn the bunglow belongs to actor Salaman Khan.

After the initial verification, crime branch took Rana in custody and produced him before Killa court, which released him on bail.

SACHIN GAAD