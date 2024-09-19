 Salman Khan Galaxy Apartment Shooting: Accused Says Prison Doctor Demanded ₹10,000 Bribe
Harpal Singh, an alleged key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was said to have helped the accused in executing the plan to open fire at actor Salman Khan’s house, was produced before the special MCOCA court on Wednesday through video conference.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 02:07 AM IST
An accused in the Galaxy Apartment firing case has accused a prison doctor of demanding a bribe to take him to hospital for a broken finger.

The court has asked the prison authorities to respond to the allegations.

Harpal Singh, an alleged key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was said to have helped the accused in executing the plan to open fire at actor Salman Khan’s house, was produced before the special MCOCA court on Wednesday through video conference. Singh upon his production made allegations against the prison doctor.

“Singh produced through VC (video conferencing) and complained before this court that he is having eight-month-old fracture to his ring finger of right hand. He requested chief medical officer [of the prison] to provide treatment and to send him to higher centre. But CMO demanding Rs10,000 to send him to higher centre,” the court noted.

The court asked the chief medical officer of the prison to file his report on the allegations made by Singh. Besides, the court directed the CMO to refer Singh’s case to a hospital and provide him treatment. Moreover, a copy of the directions was also forwarded to the prison authorities for compliance.

Singh is said to be one of the key links between the accused who executed the conspiracy and Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of Lawrence. It was also alleged that it was Singh who helped the accused join the gang and supplied all the financial support for execution of the conspiracy.

