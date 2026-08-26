Salman Khan Extortion Plot Turns Out To Be Fake; Bihar Man Allegedly Used ChatGPT To Create Threat Drama

Mumbai Crime Branch investigation allegedly found that the threat narrative targeting Salman Khan was fabricated by the accused | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: A sensational plot to extort money from Bollywood actor Salman Khan by allegedly threatening him in the name of an organised crime gang has turned out to be completely fabricated, following an investigation by the Bandra Police and Mumbai Crime Branch.

The accused, 25-year-old Asif Mohammad Muslim Raja from Siwan district in Bihar, allegedly created the entire story with the help of ChatGPT in an attempt to meet Salman Khan and secure financial assistance.

Raja, who was reportedly burdened with a debt of around Rs 35 lakh, has been arrested by the Crime Branch. Police have seized four mobile phones and cash from his possession.

Fake Threat Reaches Salman Khan

The incident came to light on the evening of February 18, 2026, when Raja reached Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment, in Bandra. He allegedly told the security guards that three unidentified men had approached him and given him a contract to cause physical harm to the actor.

Raja claimed that the men had handed him Rs 2.15 lakh in cash and three mobile phones and that he wanted to personally meet Salman Khan to share the sensitive information.

Considering the seriousness of the claim, the security guards immediately alerted the Bandra Police, following which the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

ChatGPT And Virtual Numbers Used To Create Fake Evidence

During the technical examination of the four mobile phones and WhatsApp chats recovered from Raja, investigators found several inconsistencies in his story.

Police found striking similarities in the vocabulary and sentence construction used by both sides of the WhatsApp conversation, indicating that the messages had been created by the same person.

During interrogation, Raja allegedly admitted that he had used ChatGPT to draft threatening messages to make the communication appear serious and frightening.

The Crime Branch also examined CCTV footage from the locations where Raja claimed to have met the unidentified men and received money. However, no suspicious person was seen accompanying or meeting him at those locations.

Investigators further found that Raja had purchased a new mobile phone to create the fake WhatsApp conversation. Fearing that his fraud would be exposed, he allegedly hid his old phone near the seashore at Bandstand, Bandra. Police later recovered the phone from the spot based on his information under a panchnama.

Rs 35 Lakh Debt, Gambling Addiction And Education Project

During interrogation, Raja allegedly revealed the motive behind the elaborate deception. He told investigators that he had developed an addiction to online gambling and had accumulated a debt of around Rs 35 lakh.

To repay the debt and raise money, he had prepared a project related to the education sector. He allegedly believed that if he could meet Salman Khan and explain the project to him, he could secure funding through the actor's NGO.

Raja reportedly visited the residences of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and even allegedly attempted to bribe security guards to gain access. When his attempts failed, he decided to attract Salman Khan's attention by creating a fake threat story with the help of ChatGPT.

Money Sent From Siwan Through PhonePe

The investigation also revealed that Raja allegedly arranged money from his village in Siwan, Bihar, through his own PhonePe account to make his claim about receiving money from unidentified men appear genuine.

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According to investigators, Rs 1.30 lakh was transferred from Siwan through his own PhonePe account, after which he collected the cash from a money-transfer agent in Bandra.

Police have recorded the detailed statement of the agent as part of the investigation. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now investigating whether anyone else was involved in the elaborate hoax or whether Raja acted alone.

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