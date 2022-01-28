Sale of wine in Maharashtra supermarkets: Sachin Sawant hits back at Devendra Fadnavis after latter's 'Madya Rashtra' jibe

Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant has hit back at BJP Leader of Opposition over his criticism against the state government's recent decision allowing the sale of wine in supermarkets.

Fadnavis had criticized the MVA government in Maharashtra over its recent policies regarding alcohol and stated that the BJP won't allow Maharashtra to become 'Madya Rashtra'.

Sawant said that the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has also implemented similar policies and questioned whether the BJP's strategy was to oppose liquor while in opposition and promote it when in power.

He also attacked BJP over the naming of a park in Mumbai over Tipu Sultan.

"Another example of BJP's crookedness in opposing the name of Tipu Sultan! The resolution was passed unanimously in the presence of present BJP MP Gopal Shetty and in the presence of BJP corporators," Sawant said in a separate tweet.

1. Sir, pls hv a glimpse at our neighbouring state which has already become "Madya Pradesh" under BJP CM @ChouhanShivraj

In Maharashtra to promote wine industry & help farmers permission is given for selling only wines but in MP all liquors will be sold in super markets https://t.co/uShpg3UZE5 pic.twitter.com/cZBNu4uden — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) January 28, 2022

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on Thursday permitted all supermarkets and walk-in stores to sell wine manufactured in the state as part of its new wine policy, officials said.

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray - and it immediately attracted flak from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Interestingly, the move comes a week after neighbouring Madhya Pradesh permitted liquor sales at all its airports, select supermarkets in four major cities and also allowed issuing home bar licences to those earning Rs 1 crore or more annually.

The country's fledgling wine industry is worth around Rs 1,000 crore with Maharashtra, a pioneering state in this sector, contributing nearly two-third to the revenue.

(With agency inputs)

