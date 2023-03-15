 Sainagar Shirdi-Kakinada Port Express to run with Linke Hofmann Busch coaches
The train with revised composition of LHB coaches will now run ex Sainagar Shirdi with effect from 16.03.2023 and ex Kakinada Port with effect from 15.03.2023.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
LHB coaches | CR

Railways have decided to replace the conventional rake of Train no 17205/17206 Sainagar Shirdi-Kakinada Port Express with LHB coaches on permanent basis for better safety and passenger experience.

Revised composition One First AC, Three AC-2 Tier, 7 AC-3 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier Economy, 2 Sleeper class, 2 General Second class and two generator vans.

Reservation:

1. Waiting list passengers are requested to check the status of their tickets before boarding the train.

2. Bookings for Sleeper Class is already open at all computerised reservation centres and www.irctc.co.in

